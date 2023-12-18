Christmas comes early to Paramount+: Get a year’s subscription with 50% off - now just £34.95

Paramount+ joined the ever-growing list of TV and film streaming services in 2022 and it's become a popular choice thanks to hit series such as Halo, Yellowstone, The Curse and, of course, it’s the home of the entire Star Trek universe.

And if you’ve been holding off picking up a subscription, Christmas has come early as there’s currently 50% off the price of an annual sub. That means you can start streaming shows, movies and family favourites for just £34.95 - down from the usual price of £69.90.

Paramount+ UK: Was £69.90 , now £34.95

Paramount+ is bursting with cracking content and that means loads of classic movies, family favourites, Paramount Originals, TV must-sees, Star Trek and more. And right up to January 2, you can get an annual subscription with 50% off. Perfect for Christmas binge watching.

So what do you get with a Paramount+ subscription? The first place for music fans to start is the new series Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too? The show follows the Rush bassist and vocalists as he visits fellow players including Les Claypool, Robert Trujillo, Melissa Auf Der Maur and Kris Novoselic to talk all things bass.

And don’t forget there’s also a bunch of other music content such as Metallica: The Helping Hands Concert, the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert from London, Bruce Springsteen - Wings For Wheels: The Making Of Born To Run and Oasis: 10 Years Of Noise & Confusion,

Other series the Louder team have been watching on Paramount+ includes Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the 2023 return of Frasier, The Curse, The Serial Killer’s Wife, La Brea and The Burning Girls.

As for movies, we're gearing up for binge watching over the festive period, so we've bookmarked flicks including Top Gun: Maverick, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Airplane, the whole Friday The 13th franchise, The Godfather trilogy, Halloween, Mission Impossible, Pulp Fiction and School Of Rock.

There's plenty to get stuck into - just remember this deal comes to an end on January 2, 2024, so get in now for some serious Christmas content.

