Get a behind the scenes look at how Pearl Jam’s Retrograde video was created

Last month, Pearl Jam released a video for their single Retrograde.

It was the latest material taken from the band’s Gigaton album, with the Josh Wakely-directed shoot predicting a series of climate change disasters.

The video also featured Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg, with Wakely previously reporting that he had taken existing footage of the 17-year-old with her permission and then super-imposed her face on to that of an actor.

Now, a making of video has been released which delves further into how the project came together and features original story boards, green screen footage along with work in progress shots.

Wakely of Grace: A Storytelling Company says: “Retrograde is one of the great Pearl Jam songs. There is an urgency and craft to the song and the entire Gigaton album.

“I loved bringing it to life through sight and motion. It is an unusual time in the world and this has been one of my most fulfilling experiences as a filmmaker.

“Pearl Jam are a band and group of people that I love collaborating with. The vision that I present – of a world ruined by climate change – is my way of sounding the alarm about the consequences of inaction.

“I sincerely hope this video serves as a reminder that it’s gonna take much more than ordinary love to lift this up.”

The video for Retrograde followed Dance Of The Clairvoyants, Superblood Wolfmoon and Quick Escape from the follow-up to 2013 Lightning Bolt.