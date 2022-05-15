Gentle Giant premiere new video for Inside Out

UK prog legends Gentle Giant have premiered a brand new video for Inside Out, which you can watch below.

The track is taken from the band's final studio album, 1980's Civilian, which is being reissued in remastered form this month (with the vinyl reissue to follow later in the year). The new reissue includes the previously-unissued track Heroes No More.

Civilian, the band's tenth studio album, was recorded at Sound City Studios in Van Nuys with Beatles engineer Geoff Emerick was released in 1980. The album contained shorter, more. commercial material. The band split after a short US tour. Some rare footage of the Miami show on that final tour resurfaced recently.

Pre-order Civilian.