Gentle Giant premiere new video for Inside Out

By ( ) published

Gentle Giant will reissue a remastered version of final studio album Civilian in May

Gentle Giant
(Image credit: Richard E. Aaron / Getty Images)

UK prog legends Gentle Giant have premiered a brand new video for Inside Out, which you can watch below.

The track is taken from the band's final studio album, 1980's Civilian, which is being reissued in remastered form this month (with the vinyl reissue to follow later in the year). The new reissue includes the previously-unissued track Heroes No More.

Civilian, the band's tenth studio album, was recorded at Sound City Studios in Van Nuys with Beatles engineer Geoff Emerick was released in 1980. The album contained shorter, more. commercial material. The band split after a short US tour. Some rare footage of the Miami show on that final tour resurfaced recently.

Pre-order Civilian.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.