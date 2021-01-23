Genesis release rehearsal teaser video

Genesis have released a tease video of the band in rehearsals for their upcoming The Last Domino tour.

The new clip, of the band performing the intro to Behind The Lines from 1980's Duke, gives a chance to view a very impressive looking stage set and lighting rig. Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford are joined by longstanding live guitarist/bassist Daryl Stuermer and Collins' son Nic on drums. Two male backing vocalists are also visible. You can watch the clip in full below.

Yesterday the band announced that they'd rescheduled their dates to September and October due to ongoing problems with Covid-19. The band originally announced the dates for November last year back in March of last year, and have already rescheduled once, moving the dates to April.

"The decision to move the tour again is due to the global pandemic, and even with the roll out of the vaccine, there are still a huge amount of uncertainties and unanswered questions that make a tour in April difficult for everyone," the band said in a statement. "It is appreciated, that for whatever reason, those planning on attending the shows may not feel comfortable doing so, so by moving the tour we can alleviate some of those concerns and in turn that will allow the band and the crew to prepare with less unpredictability and create a show that both the band and fans alike will treasure and enjoy."

The Last Domino? tour will be the first gigs Genesis have played since 2007, with Phil Collins previously telling Prog: “There were more reasons to do it than not to do it. If we had to do it the way we used to tour, I don't think I'd be doing it. But nowadays it can be done differently, and I've been doing that for the last couple of years."