Gary Numan announces November UK tour

Gary Numan has announced a UK tour for later this year.

Numan and his band will play dates in Cardiff, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, London and Glasgow in November in support of his hit album Savage (Songs From A Broken World) – and they’ll be joined on the road by the Skaparis Orchestra.

Numan says: “This is something I’ve wanted to do for years and I’m so pleased it’s finally going to happen. I’ve already heard orchestrations for the Ghost Nation song from Savage and it’s a genuine tingle up the spine moment.

“To be able to add an orchestra to the regular band lineup for these shows is just a dream come true for me. Not only that, these shows will feature the biggest and most spectacular Numan light show for decades, by some margin.”

Tickets will go on general sale via Ticketmaster from 10am GMT on Friday (April 6).

Gary Numan and the Skaparis Orchestra UK tour

Nov 12: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Nov 13: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Nov 15: Newcastle City Hall

Nov 17: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Nov 19: London Royal Albert Hall

Nov 20: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall