Gary Moore tribute album set for October

A new tribute album dedicated to the late Gary Moore is to be released later this year.

Titled Moore Blues For Gary, the collection was put together by Bob Daisley who invited a range of artists to rework a selection of Moore classics. The 13-track record will launch on October 26 via earMUSIC.

Joining Daisley on the album are artists including Steve Lukather, Danny Bowes, Glenn Hughes, Joe Lynn Turner, Steve Morse, John Sykes, Neil Carter, Doug Aldrich, Eric Singer and more.

Bassist and producer Daisley says: “In my opinion, Gary was one of the best guitarists who ever lived. It was an honour for me to have worked with him and to have known him so well.

“When Gary passed away in 2011, the world lost one of the all-time greats. I don’t think that enough was said or done at the time to acknowledge the loss of such a great player, so I took it upon myself to pay personal tribute to the man and record some new versions of his music, mostly from his blues catalogue.

“I asked many members of the Gary Moore family tree, and some other great players, to contribute to the project. The response was not only encouraging, but very moving. It seems that the name Gary Moore is also synonymous with the words ‘respect’, ‘honour’ and ‘greatness’.

“I didn’t set out to recreate anything that Gary had done, or to compete in any way. These arrangements and performances represent a ‘hats off’ to Gary and nothing more.

“Long live the memory of Robert William Gary Moore. I feel such gratitude towards the people who contributed to this album and I’m honoured to have worked with them all.”

Find the full tracklist below, which also details the musicians who appear on every track.

Moore Blues For Gary tracklist

1. That’s Why I Play The Blues

Vocals: Jon C Butler, guitar: Tim Gaze, bass: Bob Daisley, drums: Rob Grosser, keyboards: Clayton Doley

2. The Blues Just Got Sadder

Vocals: Joe Lynn Turner, guitars Steve Lukather/Tim Gaze, bass: Bob Daisley, drums: Rob Grosser, keyboards: Clayton Doley

3. Empty Rooms

Vocals/keyboards: Neil Carter, bass/harmonica: Bob Daisley, drums: Rob Grosser, guitar: Illya Szwec, backing vocals Rosanna Daisley

4. Still Got The Blues (For You)

Vocals: Danny Bowes, guitar: John Sykes, keyboards Don Airey, bass: Bob Daisley, drums Rob Grosser

5. Texas Strut

Vocals: Brush Shiels, bass: Bob Daisley, guitar Tim Gaze, drums Rob Grosser

6. Nothing’s The Same

Vocals: Glenn Hughes, bass: Bob Daisley, cello Ana Lenchantin, guitar: Luis Maldonado

7. The Loner

Guitar: Doug Aldrich, drums: Eric Singer, bass: Bob Daisley, keyboards: Don Airey

8. Torn Inside

Vocals/guitar Stan Webb, bass/guitar: Bob Daisley, drums: Darrin Mooney, keyboards: Lachlan Doley

9. Don’t Believe A Word

Vocals/guitar Damon Johnson, bass: Bob Daisley, drums Rob Grosser, guitar: Illya Szwec

10. Story Of The Blues

Vocals: Jon C Butler, bass/guitar: Bob Daisley, guitar: Tim Gaze, drums: Rob Grosser, keyboards: Lachlan Doley, backing vocals Rosanna Daisley

11. This One’s For You

Vocals: Gus Moore, guitars: Jack Moore, Illya Szwec, bass: Bob Daisley, drums: Rob Grosser

12. Power Of The Blues

Vocals: Joe Lynn Turner, guitars: Jeff Watson, Illya Szwec, bass/guitar: Bob Daisley, drums: Darrin Mooney

13. Parisienne Walkways

Guitar: Steve Morse, vocals: Ricky Warwick, bass: Bob Daisley, drums: Rob Grosser, keyboards: Clayton Doley