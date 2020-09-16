Galahad Electric Company release video for Open Water

The Galahad Electric Company, Stu Nicholson and Dean Baker from UK proggers Galahad, have released a new video for Open Water. It's the title track of a recently released three-track EP from the pair, their first new-music from the pair for over 20 years.

“Open Water is a relatively slow piano based song which is all about being overwhelmed by various life pressures which I’m sure many, many people can identify with," says Nicholson. "However, this song does have a happy ending although it’s unclear if it stays that way! I think it is particularly poignant in these bizarre and uncertain Covid times when so many people are suffering psychologically, emotionally and also financially not knowing what the future may hold for themselves.”

Open Water, which features a re-recorded 2020 version of Galahad 1987 song Through the Looking Glass is available to download/stream from the official Galahad Bandcamp site as well from all the usual digital platforms.

The pair will also release a new album, When The Battle Is Over, on October 5. The album features an adaptation of a poem by the famous 19th Century Dorset dialect poet and friend of Thomas Hardy, William Barnes, My Orcha’d in Linden Lea.

"This is the first album we have ever recorded whereby neither of us have actually been in the same building at the same time at any point," adds Nicholson. "The actual main writing and recording process only took about five weeks in May and June which is very quick for us! In fact, it was a very easy, fun and quick album to write and record which should, in theory, always be the case but quite often isn’t. “

When the Battle Is Over will be available to purchase on Monday 5th October on CD from the official Galahad website as well as from the Galahad Bandcamp site where it can also be downloaded/streamed.

Pre-order When The Battle Is Over.

(Image credit: Galahad Electric Company)

Galahad Electric Company: When The Battle Is Over

1. Restoration (Intro)

2. When the Battle is Over

3 Be Careful…

4. All that Binds Us

5. The Inquisition (Intermezzo)

6. Letting Go

7. Mysterioso

8. 1976

9. My Orcha’d in Linden Lea

10. Open Water