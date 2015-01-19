Galahad announce 30th anniversary show

Galahad will celebrate their 30th anniversary with a one-off show in Dorset.

The band will appear at Mr Kyps in Poole, on July 4 where they will perform tracks from throughout their career. They promise a number of songs they haven’t played in years will get an airing at what will be one of only a handful of shows this year.

Tickets are available via the venue’s official website.

Galahad launched a remixed, remastered version of 2007 album Empires Never Last this month. A companion set called Empires: A Curious Companion is available as a download only. It includes demos, unused ideas and pieces issued as downloads from the Galahad website.

Last year the band announced the return of bassist Tim Ashton after 22 years.