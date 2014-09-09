Galahad bassist Ashton returns

Bassist Tim Ashton has returned to Galahad after a 22-year break, in time to join their 30th anniversary celebrations.

The news comes as the band gear up for the release of the third EP of a trilogy series.

Vocalist Stuart Nicholson reports: “Tim played bass for the band in the late 1980s and early 1990s. His final gig the first time round was at the London Astoria in 1992. He’s spent many years in Japan and the Philippines, but he’s always remained in touch. He’s settled in again 22 years later and it feels as if the circle is complete.”

Ashton will appear on 30th anniversary album When Worlds Collide, set to include new versions of old tracks, with recording planned for later this year.

Meanwhile, Galahad will launch their third and final EP of 2014 on October 6. It contains four versions of Rammstein track Mein Herz Brennt. Nicholson says: “What started out as just a bit of fun eventually morphed into several fully-fledged versions of the classic. They range from an atmospheric laid back interpretaion to the full-on metallic blast version.”

The companion release to their Seize The Day and Guardian Angel EPs will be available for pre-order on September 15.

Tracklist