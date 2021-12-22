Fusion 3.5 announces Magenta, The Blackheart Orchestra and more

Fusion 3.5 Festival has been forced to reschedule its line-up following a spate of Covid-related pull outs.

Magenta will replace Pure Reason Revolution as Sunday evening headliners, whilst on the same day, Landmarq will replace Gandalf's Fist and This Winter Machine take over from Canadian's Algorhythm. On the Saturday The Blackheart Orchestra will replace US band Orpheus Nine.

Fusion 3.5 takes place at Stourport Civic Centre between March 4-6. The full line-up is now:

FRIDAY MARCH 2

Franck Carducci & The Fantastic Squad

Rain

Axiom

SATURDAY MARCH 3

Lazuli

Galahad

The Blackheart Orchestra

Pearl Handled Revolver

The Far Meadow

Stuckfish

SUNDAY MARCH 4

Magenta

Landmarq

Comedy Of Errors

This Winter Machine

The John Hackett Band

Organiser Steve Gould tells prog that after the success of the live stream from the one day event last September, Fusion will be offering a live stream for the entire weekend for only £25.00. Tickets for the weekend are also still available.

