Fusion 3.5 announces Magenta, The Blackheart Orchestra and more

Fusion 3.5 Festival has been forced to reschedule its line-up following a spate of Covid-related pull outs.
Magenta will replace Pure Reason Revolution as Sunday evening headliners, whilst on the same day, Landmarq will replace Gandalf's Fist and This Winter Machine take over from Canadian's Algorhythm. On the Saturday The Blackheart Orchestra will replace US band Orpheus Nine.
Fusion 3.5 takes place at Stourport Civic Centre between March 4-6. The full line-up is now:
FRIDAY MARCH 2
Franck Carducci & The Fantastic Squad
Rain
Axiom
SATURDAY MARCH 3
Lazuli
Galahad
The Blackheart Orchestra
Pearl Handled Revolver
The Far Meadow
Stuckfish
SUNDAY MARCH 4
Magenta
Landmarq
Comedy Of Errors
This Winter Machine
The John Hackett Band
Organiser Steve Gould tells prog that after the success of the live stream from the one day event last September, Fusion will be offering a live stream for the entire weekend for only £25.00. Tickets for the weekend are also still available.