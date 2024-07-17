Quick! These 10 Funko Pop! collectibles are going off-sale soon: Ozzy, Iron Maiden, Guns N' Roses & more

Funko found a new fanbase when they started producing their Pop! Rocks range of vinyl figures back in 2011 - a neat sidestep from their pop-culture collectables. But not content with what they already had, the American company expanded into the Funko Pop! Albums range in 2020.

The difference here is that each box contains a replica album cover, sometimes a vinyl stand, and every so often, you get more than one Pop! vinyl figure in the package.

Collecting them all is an almost impossible task, but there have been some hard-rocking figures released since launch. And with Amazon Prime Day in full swing, I've rounded up some of my favourites from the Funko Pop! Albums range that are on sale for Prime Day in both the US and UK.

We’re keeping our eyes on all the discounts over Amazon Prime Day and bringing them to you in our Prime Day music deals, Prime Day turntable deals and Prime Day vinyl deals pages so you won’t miss a thing - but be quick, as the sales will come to an end just before midnight tonight (July 17).

US deals

Funko Pop! Albums: Lemmy: Was $24.99, now $21.95

Here’s Motorhead icon Lemmy from the Ace Of Spades era of the band, looking cool as ever in his leathers. It’s backed with the cover of the 1980 album. Save 12% at Amazon this Prime Day.

Funko Pop! Albums: Def Leppard: Was $75, now $70

This collection of 5 Funko figures features Def Leppard’s Hysteria line-up: Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, Rick Allen, Rick Savage and the late Steve Clark along with the famous album cover and vinyl replica. Get it from Amazon.

Funko Pop! Albums: Freddie Mercury: $24.99, $18.99

There’s 25% off the price of this Funko figure of the late, great Queen legend Freddie Mercury. He’s presented here in his Flash Gordon-era stage outfit - complete with mic.

Funko Pop! Albums: Alice Cooper: $24.99, now $17.24

Save 31% on this Welcome To My Nightmare-themed Funko of Alice Cooper at Amazon. Alice is looking resplendent in with his top hat and tails too!

Funko Pop! Albums: Iron Maiden: $24.99, now $21.97

Iron Maiden mascot Eddie is here in his Trooper guise, wielding a sabre in his right hand, while he’s clutching the Union Flag in his left. Comes with a replica of the awesome single cover art. Save 12% at Amazon.

UK deals

Funko Pop! Albums: Guns N’ Roses: £65, now £49.97

Guns N’ Roses’ debut album Appetite For Destruction is the inspiration behind this collectable. Rather than present the whole line-up, Funko have instead chosen to feature Axl, Slash and Duff in their skull designs from the alternative cover. Save 23% at Amazon.

Funko Pop! Albums: AC/DC: Was £22, now £16.99

AC/DC guitarist Angus Young is presented in monochrome in tribute to the band’s mighty Back In Black album. This is one of our favourites and there’s 23% off at Amazon for Prime Day.

Ozzy Osbourne Funko Pop!: Was £22, now £16.99

A Funko Pop! Albums collectable figure of Ozzy Osbourne in his Diary Of A Madman guise. Ozzy stands at 8.6 inches tall and the package comes with a replica of the album cover art. Save 23% at Amazon this Prime Day.

Funko Pop! Albums: Alice In Chains: £65, now £32.99

There’s a whopping 49% saving on this Funko Pop! Albums collectable showing Alice In Chains from their Dirt album. It also comes with a replica vinyl stand and cover art. Buy from Amazon.