Fu Manchu team up with Rush’s Alex Lifeson for epic new track

Fu Manchu have teamed up with Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson for the new track Il Mostro Atomico.

The song clocks in at just over 18 minutes, with Fu Manchu’s vocalist and guitarist Scott Hill explaining how the collaboration came together.

He tells Rolling Stone: “We recorded the full song in one take. After listening to the song with all the effects and noises, drummer Scott Reeder asked me to try four lines of words in about the exact middle of the song.

“I went home that night and wrote the four lines and they fit perfectly. Then we got word that Alex Lifeson agreed to play some guitar on the song. Holy shit!

“We sent him the song and said to play whatever and wherever he wanted to. He sent back the song with awesome riffs, sci-fi effects and even some pick slides! He made the song 10,000,000 times cooler and better. Can’t wait to play this 18 minute song live!”

Lifeson adds: “In the summer of 2017, I was approached by the band to add some guitar to the tracks they’d already recorded for Il Mostro.

“I’d known of Fu Manchu for many years and thought that it would be a fun project to work on, as I typically come from another guitar direction and welcomed the challenge to do something a little different.

“The track was already quite dense with a riffy guitar presence and it forced me to think in terms of rhythm, ambience and edge. I really had a lot of fun and my only regret is I had a few other conflicting projects that didn’t allow me the time to spend on filling in more space.”

Il Mostro Atomico will feature on Fu Manchu’s upcoming album Clone Of The Universe, which is out tomorrow (February 9).

Fu Manchu are currently on tour. Find a list of their 2018 live dates below.

Feb 08: Hollywood Amoeba Records, CA

Feb 09: West Hollywood Troubadour, CA

Feb 10: San Diego The Casbah, CA

Mar 02 - Paris Le Trabendo, France

Mar 03: Hengelo Metropool, Netherlands

Mar 05: Berlin Festsaal Kreuzberg, Germany

Mar 06: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Mar 07: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Mar 08: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

Mar 10: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Mar 11: Riga Meina Piekdiena, Latvia

Mar 13: Warsaw Poglos, Poland

Mar 14: Prague Storm, Czech Republic

Mar 15: Wien Arena, Austria

Mar 16: Budapest A38, Hungary

Mar 18: Zurich Mascotte, Switzerland

Mar 19: Bern Dachstock, Switzerland

Mar 20: Munich Hansa 39, Germany

Mar 21: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Mar 23: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Mar 24: Cologne Burgerhaus Stollwerck, Germany

Mar 25: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Mar 26: Leuven Depot, Belgium

Mar 27: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

May 01: Phoenix Rebel Lounge, AZ

May 03: Dallas Curtain Club, TX

May 04: Austin Barracuda, TX

May 05: Houston White Oak, TX

May 07: Atlanta Vinyl, GA

May 08: Raleigh Kings, NC

May 09: Washington Rock & Roll Hotel, DC

May 11: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

May 12: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

May 13: Boston Brighton Music Hall, MA

May 15: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH

May 16: Columbus Ace of Cups, OH

May 17: Detroit El Club, MI

May 19: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

May 22: Denver Streets of London Pub, CO

May 23: Denver Streets of London Pub, CO

Aug 20: Cookeville Muddy Roots Festival, TN

