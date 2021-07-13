Frost* lift off with Space Rocks this Thursday

Jem Godfrey and John Mitchell of UK prog rockers Frost* will be the guests on this week's Space Rocks Uplink online chat this Thursday at 8pm (BST), 9pm (CEST) and 3pm (EDT).

Entitled Music For Time Travelling, expect to hear Godfrey espouse on his passion for Dr. Who while Mitchell is a confirmed sci-fi buff whose Lonely Robot project's first three albums were all thematically linked with space. As usual they join hosts Alexander Milas, head of Space Rocks (and of course former Editor of Metal Hammer) and ESA's senior science advisor for Science and Exploration Mark McCaughrean.

Indeed Lonely Robot headlined the very first Space Rocks live event back in 2018, alongside Acane Roots and Charlotte Hatherley, while Anathema, Amplifier and Voyager all performed at the folloiwng year's event.

Space Rocks is a celebration of music and culture and the great beyond. Their connections with prog and Prog Magazine run deep. Vangelis, Steven Wilson, Marillion's Steve Rothery and Prog Editor Jerry Ewing have all been previous guests of Space Rocks' Uplink.

Watch Music For Time Travelling.