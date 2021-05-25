French post-rockers Year Of No Light stream new single Alètheia

French post-rock sextet Year of No Light have streamed their brand new single Alètheia, which you can listen to in full below.

The single is taken from the band's upcoming album Consolamentum which will be released through Pelagic Records on July 2. The term “consolamentum” describes the sacrament, the initiation ritual of the Catharic Church, which thrived in Southern Europe in the 12th - 14th Century – a ritual that brought eternal austereness and immersion in the Holy Spirit.

“We wanted this album to sound as organic and analog as possible," comments the band. “All tracks were recorded live. The goal was to have the most natural, warm and clean takes possible, to give volume to the dynamics of the songs. We aimed to have a production with a singular personality.”

Alètheia is described by the band as "a double movement of light and darkness before burning our memories on the altar of the void."

At the same time, label Pelagic will be releasing a wooden box se, to celebrate the band’s 20th anniversary, containing their entire discography of five studio albums, several split EPs, and the collaboration with Belgian composer Dirk Serries from the Live At Roadburn recordings, on 12 vinyl records.

Pre-order Consolamentum.