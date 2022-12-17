French Nordic Folk collective SKÁLD share video for Då Månen Sken

French Nordic Folk collective SKÁLD have shared a new visualizer video for their song Då Månen Sken (“When The Moon Shone”) which you can watch below.

The song is the second single to be taken from the band's upcoming album Huldufólk, which will be released through Decca Records France/US on January 20. The new album tackles local history and pagan anecdotes across Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Iceland, keeping their folk traditions of yesteryears alive. Think Heilung, but specifically Viking.

"Då Månen Sken is a ballad that tells the story of a skogsrå, a forest nymph, who bewitched the young Björn,” say SKÁLD. “Björn was a tall, handsome boy on his way to a party one fall evening. On his way, he met this nymph who bewitched him. He will end up alone and melancholic, obsessed by the sound of the forest.”

Formed by producer/composer Christophe Voisin-Boisvinet in 2018, SKÁLD is a collective of over a dozen musicians who have restored the folklore and myths from poets, Vikings and shamans of ancient times and distant lands. The band take their name from ancient Nordic poets (aka skalds) and sing in Old Norse and other Scandinavian languages (Swedish, Norwegian, Icelandic and Faroese) along with using instrumentation dating back to the 14th century such as the nyckelharpa, Lyre, hurdy-gurdy, Moraharpa and Talharpa.

The artwork for Huldufólk which can be seen below, is a tribute to Swedish painter and illustrator John Baur’s illustration Princess Tuvstarr Gazing Down Into The Dark Waters Of The Forest Tarn.

Pre-order Huldufólk.