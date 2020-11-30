Free s**t! Get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited without paying a penny this Cyber Monday

Amazon Music Unlimited is Amazon’s premium music streaming service, offering customers unlimited access to over 60 million bangers, including the latest and greatest albums from all your favourite bands, plus thousands of playlists and stations. Because it's Cyber Monday, and for a limited time only, you can sign up for 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited absolutely free - this is one winter blues-busting Cyber Monday music deal.
Customers can stream or download songs to listen to offline – all ad-free. What’s more, Amazon Music Unlimited customers have access to exclusive voice control on Alexa-enabled gadgets like Amazon Echo devices and smart speakers, so you can control your sounds without lifting a finger.
Amazon Music Unlimited: Get 3 months FREE!
Three months of amazing music for free? Yep, you read that right. Amazon Music Unlimited offers millions more songs than Apple Music or Spotify, too, so the music will never, ever stop.View Deal
So what does this all mean? Well, you can fill your ears from a library of 60 million songs – from the latest releases to classic albums and exclusive launches – for nothing. Amazon Music Unlimited is loaded with million more songs than Spotify and Apple Music, making it one of the most comprehensive streaming services out there.
This promotional offer is valid for new subscribers in the UK or US until 11 January , 2021. When your 3-month trial period is up, continuing the service will cost you just £/$7.99 per month if you're already a Prime member, or £/$9.99 if you're not. What are you waiting for?
