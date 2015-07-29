Frank Turner issues Mittens lyric video

Frank Turner has issued a lyric video for his track Mittens.

It’s taken from his sixth album Positive Songs For Negative People which is set for release on August 7.

It’s available to pre-order, with those buying ahead of launch getting instant access to the new track along with Get Better and The Next Storm.

He recently revealed he laughed off his label’s suggestion of a collaboration with Taylor Swift, calling it a “fucking rubbish idea.”

Turner’s been on tour across Europe and will play at next month’s Reading and Leeds festivals. He’ll then head to North America for a run of dates before returning to the UK in November.

Positive Songs For Negative People tracklist

01. The Angel Islington 02. Get Better 03. The Next Storm 04. The Opening Act Of Spring 05. Glorious You 06. Mittens 07. Out Of Breath 08. Demons 09. Josephine 10. Love Forty Down 11. Silent Key 12. Song For Josh 13. Get Better (Acoustic) 14. The Next Storm (Acoustic) 15. The Opening Act Of Spring (Acoustic) 16. Glorious You (Acoustic) 17. Mittens (Acoustic) 18. Out Of Breath (Acoustic) 19. Demons (Acoustic) 20. Josephine (Acoustic) 21. Love Forty Down (Acoustic) 22. Silent Key (Acoustic) 23. Old Flames

