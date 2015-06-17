Frank Turner stays Positive for 6th album

Frank Turner will release his sixth album Positive Songs For Negative People on August 7, the singer/songwriter has confirmed.

The follow-up to 2013’s Tape Deck Heart will be issued via Polydor Records and was recorded with his backing band The Sleeping Souls. And Turner reports the album was proving to be a struggle until he was introduced to producer Butch Walker.

He tells Music News: “It took me a long time to find the right way to approach the songs, I went through a couple of producers. Things kept getting delayed, pushed back and moved around and there were some pretty stressful times.

“But it was worth it because I was chasing something and the key to it was Butch Walker. I wish I had met him 10 years ago because he’s the perfect producer for me and also a lovely man. The record came out exactly as I wanted it, so I’m very pleased with it.”

The album is now available to pre-order from iTunes, with those buying now getting instant access to tracks Get Better and The Next Storm.

To support Positive Songs For Negative People, Turner will play 11 dates across the UK in November in addition to a run of shows starting next week.

Tracklist

The Angel Islington 2. Get Better 3. The Next Storm 4. The Opening Act Of Spring 5. Glorious You 6. Mittens 7. Out Of Breath 8. Demons 9. Josephine 10. Love Forty Down 11. Silent Key 12. Song For Josh 13. Get Better (Acoustic) 14. The Next Storm (Acoustic) 15. The Opening Act Of Spring (Acoustic) 16. Glorious You (Acoustic) 17. Mittens (Acoustic) 18. Out Of Breath (Acoustic) 19. Demons (Acoustic) 20. Josephine (Acoustic) 21. Love Forty Down (Acoustic) 22. Silent Key (Acoustic) 23. Old Flames

Jun 22: Zagreb InMusic Festival, Croatia

Jun 23: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Jun 25: St Gallen Open Air, Switzerland

Jun 27: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jun 27: West Meon Moenfest, UK

Jul 17: Sufolk Latitude Festival, UK

Jul 18: Costa Benicassim Festival, Spain

Jul 31: Cambridge Folk Festival, UK

Aug 28: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 28: Leeds Festival, UK

Sep 04: Konstanz Rock AM See Festival, Germany

Sep 19: Pittsburgh Mr Smalls, PA, US

Sep 20: Toronto Riot Fest, Canada

Sep 22: Syracuse Lost Horizon, NY, US

Sep 23: Burlington Higher Ground, VT, US

Sep 25: Boston House Of Blues, MA, US

Sep 26: Boston House Of Blues, MA, US

Sep 28: New York Irving Plaza, NY, US

Sep 29: New York Irving Plaza, NY, US

Sep 30: New York Irving Plaza, NY, US

Oct 02: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA, US

Oct 03: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD, US

Oct 04: Washington 930 Club, DC, US

Oct 06: Chicago House Of Blues, IL, US

Oct 07: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN, US

Oct 09: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO, US

Oct 10: Boulder Theater, CO, US

Oct 12: Salt lake City Urban Lounge, UT, US

Oct 13: Boise Knitting Factory, ID, US

Oct 15: Seattle Neptune, WA, US

Oct 16: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA, US

Oct 17: Portland Roseland Theatre, OR, US

Oct 19: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA, US

Oct 20: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA, US

Oct 22: Los Angeles The Mayan, CA, US

Oct 23: San Diego House Of Blues, CA, US

Oct 24: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA, US

Oct 25: Phoenix The Press Room, AZ, US

Oct 27: Austin Emo’s, TX, US

Oct 28: Dallas House Of Blues, TX, US

Oct 29: Houston House Of Blues, TX, US

Nov 05: Llandudno Venue Cyrmru, UK

Nov 06: Southampton O2 Guildhall, UK

Nov 09: Falmouth Princess Pavilion, UK

Nov 13: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Nov 14: Newcastle University, UK

Nov 15: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 18: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 19: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

Nov 21: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

Nov 23: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 26: London Alexandra Palace, UK