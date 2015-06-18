Frank Turner laughed off Taylor Swift collab plot

Frank Turner laughed off his label’s plot to have him collaborate with Taylor Swift as a “fucking rubbish idea.”

Turner will launch sixth album Positive Songs For Negative People on August 6, produced by Butch Walker. It includes Silent Key, a song about schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe, who died in the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger disaster.

Turner tells the NME: “I wanted the end to be sung by an American woman pretending to be Christa. The record label were suggesting some of the more famous people that Butch has worked with, like, fucking Taylor Swift.

“No contact was ever made but they were like, ‘Let’s ask Taylor’. I was like, ‘That’s a fucking rubbish idea’.”

Singer-songwriter Esme Patterson was eventually hired to sing the part.

