Frank Delgado: The new Deftones album is basically done

Deftones keyboardist Frank Delgado says the band’s new album is “basically done.”

The latest from the studio comes after frontman Chino Moreno reported back in November that the as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2016’s Gore was progressing, with the vocalist telling NBC 7 San Diego: “We are enjoying our time making it.”

Now Delgado tells Forté: “We’ve been pretty much working on that for the last couple of years and it’s basically done. I think we need to tie up a few things here and there to fix it, but I think that’s coming in the real near future – I know it is!

“It’s a Deftones record which I know that sounds cliché or cheesy, but we’ve never put up any walls. We’ve always gotten together to see what happens and as long as everyone is together and happy and in good shape, we’re good and there was a lot of that.

“We don’t really chase any sound or try and be a certain way. We just try to get better at what we do and put a whole package together where it sounds sonically amazing, and that’s where we’re at right now and we’re pretty fucking excited for it!”

This year is already shaping up to be a busy one for Deftones with several festival appearances planned in the US and they’ll also visit New Zealand, Australia, the UK and Europe.

Those shows will be followed throughout the summer with a North American summer tour with Gojira and Poppy.

Deftones 2020 North American tour with Gojira and Poppy

Jul 27: Portland Theater Of The Clouds, OR

Jul 28: SeattleWaMu Theater, WA

Jul 30: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Aug 01: Las Vegas Pearl Theater, NV

Aug 02: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 04: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Aug 05: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 07: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Aug 08: Milwaukee The Rave/Eagles Club, WI

Aug 09: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Aug 11: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL

Aug 12: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI

Aug 14: Boston Agganis Arena, MA

Aug 15: Laval Place Bell, QC

Aug 17: Toronto RBC Echo Beach, ON

Aug 19: New York The Rooftop At Pier 17, NY

Aug 20: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

Aug 22: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Aug 23: Washington The Anthem, DC

Aug 24: Bridgeport Harbor Yard Amphitheatre, CT

Aug 26: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA

Aug 27: Indianapolis White River State Park, IN

Aug 29: Atlanta Cadence Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 30: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Sep 01: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Sep 02: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Sep 03: Irving Music Factory, TX

Sep 05: Denver Pepsi Center, CO