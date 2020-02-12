Deftones announce summer tour with Gojira

Deftones have announced plans to tour across North America throughout the summer.

The band have revealed a total of 28 dates, kicking off in Portland on July 27 and bringing the curtain down with a set in Denver on September 5.

Deftones have also revealed they’ll be joined by special guests Gojira and Poppy.

Tickets will go on sale this coming Friday (February 14) from 1pm local time via Live Nation.

And with the tour running until September, there could be the possibility that the new Deftones studio album could be out by then, with frontman Chino Moreno reporting in November last year that they hoped the follow-up to 2016’s Gore would be out in 2020.

He told NBC 7 San Diego: “We've been working on our record for about a year now. We're not doing that thing where we go in and lock ourselves in a room until it's done – we are enjoying our time making it.

“It's been a cool process, we get together, we work for a couple of weeks, whether that's just making noise and coming up with ideas, and then everybody just goes home and comes back to work on them a little bit more. We’ve been doing that for a little over a year or so.

“This summer, we went into the studio and recorded an album's worth of music. So, the music was pretty much done and the last few months have just been working on the lyrics and the melodies and the singing parts. So that's pretty much where we're at right now.”

And as for the release date, Moreno added: “It'll definitely be out next year. I’m hoping that it'll be earlier on in the year, but I feel like once I give a definitive answer or speculate exactly when, I feel like we'll be held to it, so I want to continue on.

“It'll be out next year, hopefully earlier than later. Our biggest thing is making sure that it's good. We'll be performing it, once it's out, for the next two or three years, so we want to be sure it's the best it can be and want to make everyone happy, including ourselves.”

Before the run of North American dates, Deftones have several festival appearances planned in the US and will also visit New Zealand, Australia, the UK and Europe.

Find the newly announced North American tour dates below.

Deftones 2020 North American tour with Gojira and Poppy

July 27: Portland Theater Of The Clouds, OR

Jul 28: SeattleWaMu Theater, WA

Jul 30: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Aug 01: Las Vegas Pearl Theater, NV

Aug 02: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 04: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Aug 05: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 07: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Aug 08: Milwaukee The Rave/Eagles Club, WI

Aug 09: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Aug 11: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL

Aug 12: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI

Aug 14: Boston Agganis Arena, MA

Aug 15: Laval Place Bell, QC

Aug 17: Toronto RBC Echo Beach, ON

Aug 19: New York The Rooftop At Pier 17, NY

Aug 20: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

Aug 22: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Aug 23: Washington The Anthem, DC

Aug 24: Bridgeport Harbor Yard Amphitheatre, CT

Aug 26: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA

Aug 27: Indianapolis White River State Park, IN

Aug 29: Atlanta Cadence Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 30: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Sep 01: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Sep 02: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Sep 03: Irving Music Factory, TX

Sep 05: Denver Pepsi Center, CO