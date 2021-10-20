Fragile's Max Hunt releases new video for Dark Age Techno Dream

Max Hunt, keyboard player with UK prog rockers (and Yes tribute act) Fragile, has released a new video for Dark Age Techno Dream which you can watch below.

Dark Age Techno Dream is taken from Hope, Hunt's first solo album of song-based material. With his regular musical work disrupted owing to the Covid pandemic, Hunt worked on his own in the studio for many months on the new album.

"Hope represents the personal hope of a renaissance in musical culture and is inspired in part by the despair, anger and depression of this time and conversely the hope, enthusiasm and excitement for a better future," explains Hunt. "Other inspirations for songs on Hope include: Vicar's talking to Toads, the Bavarian 'Alte Kath Zwiefache' dance, reoccurring childhood dreams, dark age European history, space flight, sci-fi, fantasy, natural sounds, West African Baka polyrhythmic yodelling and language."

Hunt performs all instruments on the album and sings lead and backing vocals. Gerlinde Hunt sings additional backing vocals on three tracks.

The album artwork, created by US artist Steve Mayerson, can be viewed below.

Max Hunt: Hope

1. Out Of Time

2. Prelude

3. Ascent

4. Voices (Unendlich Vorwarts Bewegen)

5. Dark Age Techno Dream

6. Limitless

7. Ikaros

8. Christian & The Toad

9. Original Design

10. Shining Light