Fragile release video trailer for new album

UK prog rock band Fragile, who feature Claire Hamill and That Joe Payne guitarist Oliver Day, have released a video trailer for their brand new studio album Beyond, which you can watch below.

This is the second album of original material by the quartet, who are also known as a Yes tribute band, who have toured with Steve Howe, Peter Banks and Yes drummer Alan White. The band also appeared at the Yes 50th anniversary celebrations at London's Palladium in 2018.

"The album is largely inspired by 70s Yes music and also many other classical and symphonic influences," say the band. "The album is made up of over 50 minutes of new music in the form of three songs: Beyond, Yours And Mine and The Golden Ring Of Time.

Fragile, who are completed by drummer Russ Wilson and bassist/keyboardist Max Hunt, released their first album of original material, Golden Fragments, in 2020. You can see the artwork for Beyond below.

Fragile: Beyond

1. Beyond

2. Yours And Mine

3. The Golden Ring Of Time