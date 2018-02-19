Former Magma violinist Didier Lockwood dead at 62

French jazz violinist Didier Lockwood has died at the age of 62.

It’s reported that he died after suffering a heart attack following a show at Paris jazz club Bal Blomet on Saturday. He had celebrated his 62nd birthday on February 11.

His agent said in a statement: “His wife, his three daughters, his family, his agent, his co-workers and his record label are sad to announce the sudden passing of Didier Lockwood.”

Lockwood played as a soloist in many groups and experimented with the electric violin, recording more than 20 albums throughout his career.

He collaborated with Magma between 1974 and 1980 and appeared on Retrospektïẁ Parts I, II and III. He also played on Pierre Moerlen’s Gong’s 1979 album Downwind.

Lockwood would later set up the Centre Des Musiques Didier Lockwood in Dammarie-les-Lys.

Magma to release Retrospektïẁ Vol I, II and III on vinyl