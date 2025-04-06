"We’ve been so very lucky to have had the Ace of Bass in our lives": Former Gang of Four and Shriekback bassist Dave Allen dead at 69

By ( Louder ) published

Former bandmates have paid tribute to influential bass player and digital advocate Dave Allen

Andy Gill onstage in 1978
Andy Gill onstage in London, 1978 (Image credit: Gus Stewart/Redferns)

Dave Allen, founding bassist with post-punk pioneers Gang Of Four, has died at the age of 69. The news was confirmed in a Facebook post written by Gang Of Four drummer Hugo Burnham.

"It is with broken yet full hearts that we share the news that Dave Allen, our old music partner, friend, and brilliant musician, died on Saturday morning," wrote Burnham. "He was at home with his family."

"Dave had endured the early onset of mixed dementia for some years, which has been a heartbreaking time for his wife Paddy, his children, and close friends.

"Our love and thoughts are with them. Jon [Gang Of Four singer Jon King] and I went to see him and spent a lovely afternoon with him and the family. We talked and laughed for hours, sharing rich and vivid memories of good times together. Adventures, careers in music, raising families, our interwoven lives spanning half a century. We’ve been so very lucky to have had the Ace of Bass in our lives.

"We know that Dave would have wanted nothing more than to step onstage with us again in Portland on our farewell US tour. But it’s now a bridge too far. Goodbye, old friend."

Allen was born in Kendal in England's Lake District in 1955 and joined Gang Of Four in 1976 after answering a "bass player wanted" sign at Leeds University, where the other members of the band – Burnham, King and guitarist Andy Gill – were studying.

Allen's playing was inspired by jazz, funk and reggae and by players like Jaco Pastorius, Bootsy Collins, and Aston “Family Man” Barrett, which allowed Gang Of Four to incorporate the funk and dub elements in their sound that proved so influential on later artists like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Jesus Lizard, Rage Against The Machine, Helmet and Franz Ferdinand.

After playing on the first two Gang Of Four albums – the classic debut Entertainment! and its follow-up Solid Gold – Allen left the band to found art rockers Shriekback, whose music would be used by director Michael Mann in Manhunter and the television series Miami Vice.

Allen was also a member of alt-rockers The Elastic Purejoy and Low Pop Suicide, and in later life worked in the US, initially as director of Consumer Digital Audio Services for computer giant Intel. He also taught at the University of Oregon and the Pacific Northwest College of Art, and worked for Jimmy Iovine and Dr Dre's headphone company Beats Music. He remained with the company when it was acquired by Apple Inc. in 2014.

"I have a strange relationship with that [the music industry] right now," he said in 2015. "It is a very old-fashioned model that is refusing to budge and remains bloody-minded in the face of a technological juggernaut.

"I believe the musicians’ role today is to concentrate on live performance, harnessing the organic, pulsing beats and then distributing them virally over the Internet.

"Let’s fuck with the model as in this instance it’s not a matter of 'if it ain’t broke don’t fix it' as I believe the fissures have begun to appear and it might not take much to push it over the edge."

Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.

More about louder
Morbid Angel posing for a photograph in the late 1980s

“We started performing rituals to conjure entities. From that point on it was all about making music that would please these gods”: The unholy story of Morbid Angel and the birth of death metal

Jimmy Bain posing for a photograph in 1975

“If somebody offered me something I’d take it first and ask afterwards what it was. I’d swallow a pill and have to be carried back to my room”: The life and death of Jimmy Bain, the bassist who brought the rock’n’roll to Rainbow and Dio
Babymetal

Watch video for new Babymetal track 'from me to u' featuring Poppy
See more latest
Most Popular
Babymetal
Watch video for new Babymetal track 'from me to u' featuring Poppy
Billy McFarland leaves Manhattan Federal Court on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
"There will be no event called 'Fyre 2' in Playa del Carmen." Grand plans to revive disastrous event come as a surprise to the resort city supposed to be hosting it
Richie Faulkner onstage
"It's out there. I don't have to hide behind it anymore": Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner reveals he suffered a stroke and it's affected his playing
Ramones
"Ramones perfectly represent and encapsulate the essence of the underground." Napalm Death, Thurston Moore, Wayne Kramer, Ihsahn and members of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Rammstein, Gogol Bordello and more to appear on two forthcoming Ramones tribute albums
Metallica in 2024
More is all you need! Metallica’s Master Of Puppets has been streamed one billion times on Spotify
Metal Hammer bundle featuring Skeletá by Ghost on vinyl, plus an art print and stickers
Ghost fans! Get this world-exclusive bundle featuring Skeletá on vinyl, Metal Hammer’s new issue with a cover you can’t buy anywhere else, and more
Queen at Live Aid
“Bob Geldof said, No, Queen have peaked. I don’t think they should play.” Queen would never have performed their iconic set at Live Aid if Band Aid mastermind Bob Geldof had his way, and Freddie Mercury initially wasn't that keen either
Jack Black on The Kelly Clarkson Show
"This is the best day of my life!" Watch Kelly Clarkson cover Foo Fighters, then help Jack Black make a dream come true in the most joyous and pure TV segment of the week
Sleep Token on stage in 2023
Sleep Token drop another new single Caramel – listen here
Lynyrd Skynyrd onstage
Lynyrd Skynyrd announce live album recorded at Gary Rossington's star-studded final show