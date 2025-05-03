Virtuoso blues guitarist Joe Louis Walker dead at 75

By ( Louder ) published

Joe Louis Walker was a member of the Blues Hall of Fame and was hailed as a musician's musician by his peers

Joe Louis Walker appears in a portrait taken with his Gibson Les Paul Goldtop guitar at Rhino&#039;s Den Studio on May 23, 2008 in Brooklyn, New York.
(Image credit: Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)

Blues guitarist and singer Joe Louis Walker has died at the age of 75.

Walker’s family confirmed he had died in April 2025 of a cardiac-related illness, according to Rolling Stone.

He passed away in the company of his wife Robin and two daughters, Leena and Bernice.

Walker was hailed as a musician's musician by many of his peers, with Aretha Franklin affectionately calling him “The Bluesman".

His work saw him inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame and honoured with a string of other awards.

His 2015 album Everybody Wants a Piece. was nominated for a 2016 Grammy in the Best Contemporary Blues Album category, losing out to The Last Days of Oakland by serial Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito.

Classic Rock's review of Everybody Wants a Piece hailed it as "a record that has Walker’s trademark electric blues-meets-gospel soul sound stamped right the way through it, like a particularly tooth-destroying stick of Blackpool rock."

Born in San Francisco, California, Walker learned to play the guitar around the age of eight and was a known name on the Bay Area scene by the time he was 16.

He performed with greats including John Lee Hooker, Thelonious Monk, Steve Miller, Muddy Waters, Jimi Hendrix, Mike Bloomfield, Bonnie Raitt, Taj Mahal and Mark Knopfler.

Announcing the upcoming release of Everybody Wants a Piece in 2015, Walker said: “I’d like to be known for the credibility of a lifetime of being true to my music and the blues.

"Sometimes I feel I’ve learned more from my failures than from my success. But that’s made me stronger and more adventurous. And helped me create my own style.

"I’d like to think that when someone puts on one of my records they would know from the first notes, ‘That’s Joe Louis Walker.’"

Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 

More about louder

"I said yes, but only if I could criticise the Constitution." Wardruna's Einar Selvik on nature, black metal and the importance of having a message

Primus share new single Little Lord Fentanyl, their first new music for three years

"I said yes, but only if I could criticise the Constitution." Wardruna's Einar Selvik on nature, black metal and the importance of having a message
See more latest
Most Popular
Primus
Primus share new single Little Lord Fentanyl, their first new music for three years
Sleep Token lead singer Vessel in 2025
This acoustic guitar virtuoso has turned Sleep Token’s Euclid into the most gorgeous instrumental you’ll hear this weekend
Chino Moreno performing with Deftones in 2024 and Robert Smith performing with The Cure in 2022
Hear Deftones frontman Chino Moreno’s remix of The Cure track Warsong
Sepultura in 1991
“We didn’t like how metal was made in Europe or in America. It was too polished. They were talking about dragons and castles”: Iggor Cavalera explains Sepultura’s ‘Satanic’ early albums
Loathe
Listen to metalcore heroes Loathe’s first new song in three years, Gifted Every Strength
Steven Tyler in 2025 and Soundgarden in 2012
Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler and Soundgarden members have been added to Black Sabbath’s farewell show, Sharon Osbourne reveals
An artist&#039;s impression of the Lemmy statue
Official Lemmy statue to be unveiled - and you can be there
Wolfgang Van Halen publicity photo
Mammoth return with horror-themed video starring Danny Trejo, Slash, Valerie Bertinelli and multiple zombie flesh-eaters
Possessed with guitarist Brian Montana
Former Possessed guitarist killed by police in California after gun battle outside his home
Green Day
"We were hoping to get as big as Fugazi. So it was really exciting and really frightening." Billie Joe Armstrong looks back on Green Day's "out of control" rocket ride to success, as his band celebrate getting star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame