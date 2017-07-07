Magma’s classic 1975 album Magma Live reissued

Magma’s classic 1975 album Magma Live has been remastered and reissued with two bonus tracks not available on the original release.

The two pieces are Emehntehtt-Re and Da Zeuhl Wortz Mekanik which did feature on the CD version from 1989 but were excluded when the record arrived in the mid-70s.

A statement reads: “After the departure in autumn 1974 of Jannick Top and most of the other members of the band, Magma rose phoenix-like from the ashes with a new hot lineup, which saw the musical opportunity lying before it.

“After long rehearsals, Christian Vander realised that he had yet another exceptional group and the decision was taken to records the first Magma live album.

“The recording, made in June 1975 at the Taverne de l’Olympia, perfectly demonstrates the incredible impact made by Magma. Absolutely dedicated to the music of Christian Vander, who by that time had reached the summit of his art, the band plays as if they were one man and sweeps all before it in its triumphant passage.”

The statement continues: “Although it remains difficult to point any one performance as being outstanding, it would never-the-less be difficult not to react to the mind-blowing performance by Didier Lockwood, whose violin playing contributes so greatly to the profound originality of this magnificent double album.”

Vander and Lockwood were joined on the album by Klaus Blasquiz, Stella Vander, Bernard Paganotti, Gabriel Federow, Benoit Widemann and Jeal-Pol Asseline.

Magma Live is now available to purchase via Seventh Records on 2CD.

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Magma Live

CD1

Kohntark Part 1 (original mix 1975) Kohntark Part 2 (original mix 1975) Emehntehtt-Re - announcement (alternative mix 1989)

CD2

Hhai (original mix 1975)﻿ Kobah (original mix 1975)﻿ Lihns (original mix 1975)﻿ Da Zeuhl Wortz Mekanik (alternative mix 1989) Mekanik Zain (original mix 1975)﻿

Magma reissue 1974’s Wurdah Ïtah