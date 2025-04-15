Former Judas Priest drummer Les Binks dead at 73

Former Judas Priest drummer Les Binks has died at the age of 73. According to online reports, Binks passed away last month, but news of his death has only just been officially announced.

In a statement released on social media, Judas Priest wrote, "We are deeply saddened about the passing of Les and send our love to his family, friends and fans.

"The acclaimed drumming he provided was first class – demonstrating his unique techniques, flair, style and precision. Thank you Les - your acclaim will live on."

Binks was born in Portadown, Northern Ireland, in 1951, and joined Judas Priest in 1977, following stints with Eric Burdon & War and US pop group Francy. He also appeared on Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover's solo project The Butterfly Ball and the Grasshopper's Feast.

He would play on Priest's Stained Class and Killing Machine albums – both released in 1978 – and the classic live album Unleashed In The East – but left the band before the US leg of their Killing Machine tour.

“We were happy with Les,” bassist Ian Hill told Classic Rock. “Simon Phillips [session drummer] played on [third album] Sin After Sin but he couldn’t do the tour. He had a prior commitment with Jack Bruce, of all people. Then Les came along. We were starting to get a direction. Suddenly we were a unit."

“We were embracing the double bass drum for the first time in a more adventurous way,” said Rob Halford.. “It’s really vital to the overall texture of the record. Les was extremely technically proficient, a very clean drummer. You can really feel the separation, even on the fast tracks, and the definition of the beats…”

In later years, Binks played with a succession of lesser-known acts including Axis Point, Lionheart, Tytan, The Shakers and Raw Glory, before remerging into the spotlight in 2017 as Judas Priest were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The same year, Binks took to the road in an early incarnation of KK's Priest, playing Priest covers in the company of former band members K. K. Downing and Tim "Ripper" Owens..

"It’s with great sadness that I learned of the passing of the beloved Les Binks," writes former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson. "I had the incredible honour of meeting and performing with him, along with K.K. Downing and Tim "Ripper" Owens from the mighty Judas Priest legacy, during the unforgettable show at KK’s Steel Mill back in 2019.

"Playing alongside Les was truly a dream come true. His powerful and groundbreaking drumming helped shape the very foundation of speed metal, with iconic performances on tracks like Exciter and so many others that set the standard for generations to come. My deepest condolences to his fans, friends, and family. You will be missed, my friend."

No cause of death has been confirmed.