Former Landmarq singer Tracey Hitchings dead at 60

Former Landmarq singer Tracey Hitchings has died of cancer aged 60. Her former band mates broke the news earlier today in a post on Facebook, having been informed of the singer's passing by her husband.

"It is with a very heavy heart and great sadness that we have to report that, following a long-term illness, our great friend Tracy Hitchings has passed away. She had only recently celebrated her 60th birthday. As you can imagine, we are all in a state of shock as we send our sincere condolences to husband Peter, sisters Dee and Julie, and all of Tracy's family and friends.

Tracy was an extraordinary talent and a beautiful human being. An extremely valued member of Landmarq for more than 20 years, she contributed uniquely and significantly to the band, as vocalist and lyricist. She leaves behind a fantastic legacy of songs that will obviously live on."

Hitchings joined Landmarq in 1996, replacing original vocalist Damian Wilson, recording two studio albums with the band, 1998's Science Of Coincidence and 2012's Entertaining Angels, before moving to Australia. She left the band in 2017 and had also worked with Quasar, Steve Hackett, John Wetton, Rick Wakeman, Peter Banks and with Clive Nolan and Oliver Wakeman on their Jabberwocky and Hound Of The Baskervilles projects.