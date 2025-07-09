Founding Monster Magnet drummer/bassist Tim Cronin dead at 63

Tim Cronin, a founding member of Monster Magnet, has died, aged 63.



Cronin had been diagnosed earlier this year with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), an incurable neurodegenerative disease, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

He was an original member of the Red Bank, New Jersey band, playing drums alongside vocalist/guitarist Dave Wyndorf and bassist John McBain.



By the time the group released their self-titled debut EP on Glitterhouse Records, McBain had switched to play guitar, and Cronin moved to bass, with new drummer Tom Diello completing the revised line-up. The Monster Magnet EP featured two songs (Snake Dance and Nod Scene) that would later be re-recorded for the band's 1991 debut album Spine Of God, as well as Tractor, which would resurface on their 'breakthrough' album, Powertrip, released in 1998.

Cronin left Monster Magnet in 1990, following their signing to Caroline Records, but remained part of their crew, handling their live sound and lightning, and stage production.

A statement from Cronin's step-daughter Maggie Chesek announcing his passing was shared on Monster Magnet's social media accounts. It reads:



“My heart breaks to share that Tim passed away this morning. Until his very last moments he remained the most kind, generous and hilarious person I have ever met. The amount of lives that he touched and changed for the better number in the thousands. He was known as the Center of the Universe, and right now we’ve all lost our center.



"For me, he was my beloved stepdad, who unconditionally cared for and supported me as his own and raised me on the coolest possible artists and artifacts; and the most loving and devoted husband to my mom Carrie that anyone could ever dream of - when you think of soulmates, you think of Tim and Carrie. Their love anchored not only our little family but a whole community.



"Grief is the price we pay for love and, man, was our big guy loved. It is an incomprehensible void that he is leaving in our lives, but I know this much - he wants us to go forth. To make art, to play music, to be endlessly generous and show up for the people in our life. To tell each other about a rare B-side or a cool old book or a so-bad-it’s-good movie. To go to a diner and make our friends laugh until their sides hurt.



Tim, you left this world an undeniably better, cooler place by being in it. I hope your next cosmic adventure is just as epic. I love you."

A GoFundMe page was set up earlier this year by Chesek, to help his wife Carrie with the considerable expense of Cronin's health care. Donations are still welcome.

