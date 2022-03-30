Watch the trailer for work-in-progress Peter Banks documentary

By ( ) published

Documentary about original Yes guitarist Peter Banks is still in production but no release date as yet

Peter Banks
(Image credit: Fin Costello/Getty Images)

A social media post earlier this week from Oliver Wakeman reminded us that there's a documentary on original Yes guitarist Peter Banks that's been in the works since 2018, so we unearthed the trailer that's been around since 2021 in case you hadn't seen it.

The trailer for Claiming Peter Banks features contributions from Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Oliver Wakeman, Steve Hackett, Thijs van Leer, Stevie Stevens and former Flash members Mike Hough and Colin Carter. The project was being organiseed by Banks' former manager George Mizer.

"You can never take away that he was the first Yes guitarist and the sound of Yes he was very much a part of," says Rabin in the trailer. "The architecture and design of Yes he started guitar wise and it was carried n from there."

There have been few updates on Claiming Peter Banks since the trailer was posted on YouTube. Henry Potts' excellent online Yes resource cites the writer, director and producer Heidi Hornbacher, who had been conducting interviews, said in November last year she was "working on the edit. It's a huge project sifting through seven years of interviews. No release date yet."

You can find the Claiming Peter Banks website here.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.