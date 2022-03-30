Watch the trailer for work-in-progress Peter Banks documentary

A social media post earlier this week from Oliver Wakeman reminded us that there's a documentary on original Yes guitarist Peter Banks that's been in the works since 2018, so we unearthed the trailer that's been around since 2021 in case you hadn't seen it.

The trailer for Claiming Peter Banks features contributions from Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Oliver Wakeman, Steve Hackett, Thijs van Leer, Stevie Stevens and former Flash members Mike Hough and Colin Carter. The project was being organiseed by Banks' former manager George Mizer.

"You can never take away that he was the first Yes guitarist and the sound of Yes he was very much a part of," says Rabin in the trailer. "The architecture and design of Yes he started guitar wise and it was carried n from there."

There have been few updates on Claiming Peter Banks since the trailer was posted on YouTube. Henry Potts' excellent online Yes resource cites the writer, director and producer Heidi Hornbacher, who had been conducting interviews, said in November last year she was "working on the edit. It's a huge project sifting through seven years of interviews. No release date yet."

You can find the Claiming Peter Banks website here.