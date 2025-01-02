Former Iron Maiden man Tony Moore announces UK tour dates

Former Iron Maiden and Cutting Crew keyboard player Tony Moore has announced UK tour dates for January.

Moore, who played keyboards with the UK metal legends in 1977 (the only band member outside of Steve Harris and Adrian Smith to play keyboards in Iron Maiden), and later played as a touring musician with Cutting Crew between 1986 and 1988, has musically reverted to his first love of progressive rock and will be touring his most recent album, the prog-leaning Awake, which he released last year.

"This will be my second UK headline tour; and, I am excited to perform Awake at some very special and significant venues around the country," says Moore, of the dates which kick off tomorrow night in Romford.

Moore has already toured Awake throughout the UK, including a show at London's Royal Albert Hall, as well as live dates supporting his old Maiden bandmate Steve Harris in British Lions through Australia, New Zealand, Japan, USA, Mexico and South America.

Get Awake.

Jan 3: Romford Collier Row Catholic Club

Jan 10: Tenterden The Old Dairy Taproom

Jan 17: Bristol The Hen And Chicken

Jan 18: Temple Cloud Village Hall

Jan 24: Wetherby Wetherby Sports Association

Jan 25: Louth The Riverhead Theatre

Jan 30: Bradford The Nightrain

Jan 31: Carlisle The Source Collective

Get tickets.