Former Hüsker Dü bassist Greg Norton diagnosed with cancer

Former Hüsker Dü bassist Greg Norton has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Norton broke the news on his Facebook (opens in new tab) page as his new band, UltraBomb, were about to to undertake their first UK tour.

"My doctors at the Mayo Clinic believe I have excellent odds," Norton wrote, "but we need to get in right away and move forward with treatment and surgery.

"Due to this, we have canceled our upcoming UltraBomb dates in England and Scotland. We will also be pushing our fall tour in the states back a bit to allow me time to recover and return in full force.

"My sincere apologies to those who had tickets purchased or who were planning on attending our upcoming shows across the pond. I am frustrated, as I know you may be feeling disappointed or upset. I was really hoping to be sharing how excited I was to be coming back to play England for the first time in 35 years!"

To help pay for Norton's treatment, a GoFundMe page has been set up (opens in new tab). The campaign is organised by UltraBomb drummer Jamie Oliver, who is also the drummer with punk legends The UK Subs. The campaign hopes to raise $30,000.

Oliver writes, "We can't imagine the stress and anxiety he and his family must be going through. One thing that's for sure, though, is that the cost of treatment in the United States is eye watering. We want to help alleviate some of that pressure, so we've decided to set up a GoFundMe account to collect money for Greg to put towards his treatment."

UltraBomb's debut album Time To Burn is due for release later this summer.

Hüsker Dü drummer and co-songwriter Grant Hart passed away from complications related to liver cancer In September 2017.