Kiss are releasing their own brand of cola

Kiss have confirmed that they will release their own brand of soft drinks.

The band have teamed up with Rocket Fizz for a distributing deal that will see the veteran rockers release their own drinks worldwide.

A statement on the Kiss website reads: “Rocket Fizz and Kiss have reached a gigantic licensing and co-branding agreement.

“Rocket Fizz will be bottling and distributing worldwide Kiss soda pops, beginning with the Kiss Destroyer Cola. Rocket Fizz will also be producing Kiss and Rocket Fizz co-branded t-shirts and tin signs.

“The Kiss Destroyer Cola will be available in all Rocket Fizz stores in one-three weeks. When you feel like you want to ‘rock and roll all nite and party every day’ stop by a Rocket Fizz and pick up a super duper cool Kiss soda pop, tin sign, and t-shirt!”

View the full Kiss Destroyer Cola label below.

Kiss are known for their remarkable range of merchandise which includes replica outfits, pinball tables, Monopoly board game, mugs, lunch boxes and even a Kiss Kasket coffin.

Last week, bassist and vocalist Gene Simmons said he had no inclination to record a new Kiss album.

He said: “It’s just tough to find the time to sit down for six months and do nothing but a record. I’m not inclined to go out there and work your ass off making something you’re proud of and then to have everybody steal it and download it and file share it. That’s not for me.”

Paul Stanley also recently ruled out the possibility of former guitarist Ace Frehley returning to the fold after months of speculation.

Kiss have a number of tour dates scheduled over the coming months. Find a full list below.

Apr 21: Reno Grand Sierra Resort & Casino, NV

Apr 22: Laughlin Events Center, NV

May 01: Moscow Olympiski, Russia

May 04: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

May 06: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

May 07: Oslo Spekrun, Norway

May 09: Horsens Forum, Denmark

May 10: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

May 12: Dortmund Westfallenhalle, Germany

May 13: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

May 15: Torino Pala Alpitour, Italy

May 16: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 18: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

May 20: Brno BCC, Czech Republic

May 21: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

May 23: Franfurt Festhalle, German

May 24: Rotterdam Ahoy, Holland

May 27: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

May 28: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

May 30: Manchester Arena, U

May 31: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 14: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 15: Hinckley Grand Casino, MN

Jul 16: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL