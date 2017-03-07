Jack White confirms he’s working on new music

Jack White has confirmed he’s working on new music.

The New Yorker reports that the former White Stripes man is writing in a small Nashville hideaway and recording material on an old reel-to-reel tape recorder he bought when he was 14 with money he earned from mowing lawns.

In the extensive interview White says: “I’m going to try to write songs where I can’t be heard by the next-door neighbour.

“I want to write like Michael Jackson would write – instead of writing parts on the instruments or humming melodies, you think of them. To do everything in my head and to do it in silence and use only one room.”

The interview reveals that the room he’s based in has its blinds down to create a “confining atmosphere” which White says was a deliberate move on his part.

He explains: “If I could just break my leg and be in the hospital for six weeks, what would it be like? Something about a room and a cot and a little space. You have nothing to do.”

As for his reasons behind using a tape recorder rather than digital equipment, White says: “With computers you can use 310 tracks if you want to, but it’s too much freedom.

“I always have my own rules, and I can bend them if I want. I can see the confines I’m working in, but nobody else knows I’m doing it.”

Last year, the singer and guitarist released a career-spanning collection titled Jack White Acoustic Recordings 1998-2016 via his label Third Man Records.

White was also recruited by the Nashville Council On Gender Equality last July.

