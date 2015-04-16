Foos confirm RSD show.. for just 150 people

The Foo Fighters will perform for just 150 people to mark this year’s Record Store Day on Saturday (April 18).

They’ll appear at the Record Connections store in Niles, Ohio, as part of the event that seeks to offer additional reasons to visit independent retailers.

Mainman Dave Grohl is the official ambassador for RSD 2015, and the Foos have confirmed the launch of a limited-edition rarities collection called Songs From The Laundry Room as their own contribution.

Store bosses say that only those who pre-order the title from them will be eligible for entry to the Ohio show.

Grohl recently said: “I believe that the power of the record store to inspire is still alive and well, and that their importance to our next generation of musicians is crucial. Please support them. You never know – it might change your life too.”

Slayer will release When The Stillness Comes, their first new track in a year, as a limited-edition vinyl offering. Metallica launch a cassette version of their 1982 demo No Life ’Til Leather.

Other specials come from Robert Plant, Mastodon, King Crimson, Bruce Springsteen, Rage Against The Machine, Joe Bonamassa, Rival Sons and many others.

Find out more at www.recordstoreday.com and www.recordstoreday.co.uk.