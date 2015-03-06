King Crimson live rarities for Record Store Day

King Crimson will launch three rare live recordings as limited-edition releases for Record Store Day.

This year’s annual event, designed to offer more reasons to visit independent retail outlets, takes place on April 18 and already features special titles from Metallica, Mastodon, Robert Plant and others.

Mainman Robert Fripp’s offerings include Live At The Marquee, July 6, 1969; Live At The Marquee, August 10, 1971; and Live In Gulldford, November 13, 1972.

The band say: “Previously only available as part of the King Crimson Collectors Club mail order series, these titles are available for a limited period of time. They represent some o the most exciting and interesting dates in the Crimson calendar.”

They add: “Please note there’s no extra material on these edition, so if you already have the KCCC releases you don’t need to buy ‘em!”

Find out more via Fripp’s DGM website. The latest incarnation of Crimson tour the UK later this year:

Aug 31: Aylesbury Friars

Sep 01: Aylesbury Friars

Sep 03: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Sep 05: Brighton Dome Concert Hall

Sep 07: London Hackney Empire

Sep 08: London Hackney Empire

Sep 11: Manchester Lowry

Sep 14: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sep 17: Edinburgh Usher Hall