Foos raid vault for Record Store Day

The Foo Fighters have raided their vaults for a limited-edition Record Store Day release called Songs From The Laundry Room.

It’s one of many special editions planned for this year’s big day on April 18, which seeks to offer additional reasons to visit independent local retailers.

The 10-inch vinyl title features unreleased track Empty Handed, demos of Alone + Easy Target and Big Me, plus a cover of Kim Wilde’s 80s pop hit Kids In America.

The demos were recorded in the early 1990s as RSD ambassador Dave Grohl solo tracks before he crystallised his Foos concept. The other two tracks appeared briefly in the band’s Sonic Highways documentary series.

Meanwhile, Bruce Springsteen has confirmed the RSD release of his first seven albums on vinyl. They’re taken from recent box set The Album Collection Volume 1 but it’s the first time they’ve been available individually.

And Rage Against The Machine bassist Tim Commerford will launch a 12-inch vinyl version of his band Future User’s 2015 debut album #SteroidsOrHeroin – pressed with a small amount of his own blood.

Find out more on the UK and US versions of Record Store Day.