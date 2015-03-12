Bonamassa and Shepherd join Record Store Day

Joe Bonamassa and Kenny Wayne Shepherd have both confirmed limited-edition vinyl releases for Record Store Day.

This year’s event takes place on April 18 and aims to offer additional reasons to visit independent retail outlets.

Bonamassa is to launch an eight-track album entitled Record Store Day Exclusive. Only 2500 copies will be pressed in 180g black vinyl. It includes Ball Peen Hammer, Jelly Roll, Love Ain’t A Love Song, Woke Up Dreaming plus previously-unreleased acoustic versions of those songs.

Meanwhile, Shepherd will launch a vinyl version of live EP A Little Something From The Road. It was recorded in New Jersey last year and includes the tracks Looking Back, House Is Rockin’, You Can’t Judge A Book By The Cover, Woke Up This Morning and You Done Lost Your Good Thing Now.

Both titles are released via Provogue Records. The bluesmen play in the UK in the coming weeks. Find out more on the Record Store Day website.

Joe Bonamassa London Hammersith Eventim Apollo residency

Mar 17

Mar 19

Mar 20

Mar 21

Kenny Wayne Shepherd dates

Apr 10: Salisbury City Hall

Apr 11: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Apr 12: Glasgow O2 ABC

Apr 13: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Apr 15: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire