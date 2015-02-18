Slayer to issue single for Record Store Day

Slayer will release a new track as a limited edition Record Store Day vinyl single.

The thrash icons issue When The Stillness Comes on 7” vinyl via Nuclear Blast for RSD on April 18. Only 5000 copies will be available worldwide.

It features, as a B-side, a live recording of 1983 classic Black Magic – recorded at last year’s Wacken Open Air festival.

Record Store Day was devised in 2007 to raise awareness of and drum up business for independent record stores in the US and UK. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is the RSD Ambassador for 2015.

Slayer will release their new album later this year. Last year, they made new track Implode available.