Rival Sons cover Creedence for Record Store Day

Rival Sons have released a video of their version of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Long As I Can See The Light. Originally featured on CCR’s 1970 album Cosmo’s Factory, the recording is Rival Sons’ contribution to this year’s Record Store Day.

Long As I Can See The Light is released as a 7” single backed with a cover version of Humble Pie’s Black Coffee, a track guitarist Scott Holiday learnt from UK TV show The Old Grey Whistle Test. The recording was made at Juke Joint Studio in Notodden, Norway, last July.