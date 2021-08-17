Foo Fighters announce UK stadium shows for 2022 with St. Vincent and more in support

Foo Fighters are set to make their return to UK's stadiums next year with four huge shows.

Starting on June 25, 2022, the band will be making stops in Manchester, Birmingham, and London. Dave Grohl and co. will play two shows at the London Stadium, the first with St. Vincent and Shame in support and the second with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk. Other artists to join the band on the short run will be Loose Articles in Manchester – also joined by St. Vincent.

Foo Fighters last played the UK in the summer of 2019, during their headline slot at Reading & Leeds Festival.

Speaking of the new stadium dates, frontman Grohl says: "We can’t fucking wait to get back to the UK! It’s been far too long. Get ready to make up for lost time with some long ass nights of rock & roll".

Earlier in 2021, Foo Fighters performed at New York’s Madison Square Garden, marking the city’s first full capacity show in over a year. Since then, they have been storming the U.S on a run of sold-out headline shows, and closed Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

Tickets for the shows on general sale will go live August 20 at 9am.

June 25: Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford (w/ St Vincent & Loose Articles)

June 27: Birmingham, Villa Park (w/ Courtney Barnett & Hot Milk)

June 30: London, London Stadium (w/ St Vincent & Shame)

July 02: London, London Stadium (w/ Courtney Barnett & Hot Milk)