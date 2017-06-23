Foo Fighters album will feature “biggest pop star in the world”

Earlier this week, Foo Fighters announced they would release their new album Concrete And Gold on September 15.
The follow-up to 2014’s Sonic Highways will feature 11 tracks, was produced by Greg Kurstin and is said to marry “some of the most insanely heavy Foo Fighters riffs ever with lush harmonic complexities.”
And in a new interview, vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl reports that the album will feature “a bunch” of guests – including “the biggest pop star in the world.”
He tells BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac: “We’ve made the biggest sounding Foo Fighter record we’ve ever made. I’m not just saying that. I said to Greg, ‘I want to make a record that sounds like Motorhead doing Sgt. Pepper,’ and he was like, ‘OK.’
“So we recorded an 11-song record with him and honestly, I think it’s going to take a lot of people by surprise. Every band says it’s the best record they’ve ever made, but it’s definitely the hugest thing we’ve ever done.
“For six months, I’ve been trying to keep this a secret and I can’t wait for people to hear it because this is the first record I’ve ever been this proud to play for people.”
Grohl adds: “We have bunch of guests we haven’t told anybody about. Some will really surprise you.
“There’s one who is probably the biggest pop star in the world – and I’m not kidding. They sing back up on one of the heaviest songs on the record and we’re not telling anyone who it is.”
Kurstin is known for his work with artists including Adele, Pink, Beck, Ellie Goulding and Lily Allen, with Paul McCartney reporting in March that he had hooked up with the producer for what will be his 17th album.
Foo Fighters are currently on tour across Europe and will headline the Glastonbury festival tomorrow night (June 24).
- The new Classic Rock tells the story of the birth of NWOBHM. It's on sale now
- How Rage Against The Machine sparked a revolution – in the new issue of Hammer!
- TeamRock Radio is back. But after what happened, why have we kept the name?
- TeamRock Radio app back on Apple’s app store
Foo Fighters Concrete And Gold tracklist
- T-Shirt
- Run
- Make It Right
- The Sky Is A Neighborhood
- La Dee Da
- Dirty Water
- Arrows
- Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)
- Sunday Rain
- The Line
- Concrete And Gold
Foo Fighters 2017 tour dates
Jun 24: Glastonbury Festival, UK
Jun 26: Budapest Arena, Hungary
Jun 27: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Jun 29: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland
Jun 30: Roskilde Festival, Denmark
Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium
Jul 03: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Jul 06: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain
Jul 07: Alges NOS Alive, Portugal
Aug 19: Osaka Maishima Sports Island, Japan
Sep 10: Berlin Lollapalooza, Germany
Watch the Foo Fighters mind-warping new video, Run
Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+