Foo Fighters announce new album Concrete And Gold

Foo Fighters have announced that their new album titled Concrete And Gold will be released later this year.

Earlier this month they released a video for new track Run – now they’ve given details on the follow-up to 2014’s Sonic Highways. And the 11-track record will launch on September 15 via Columbia Records.

Foo Fighters’ leader Dave Grohl says of the new album: “I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever. To make a gigantic rock record but with producer Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement. Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that.”

Concrete And Gold is said to marry “some of the most insanely heavy Foo Fighters riffs ever with lush harmonic complexities.”

Pre-orders for the album will open soon, while the Concrete And Gold cover art and full tracklist can be found below.

Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee are currently on tour across Europe and will headline this coming weekend’s Glastonbury festival.

Foo Fighters Concrete And Gold tracklist

T-Shirt Run Make It Right The Sky Is A Neighborhood La Dee Da Dirty Water Arrows Happy Ever After (Zero Hour) Sunday Rain The Line Concrete And Gold

Jun 21: Riga Lucavsala Island, Latvia

Jun 24: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jun 26: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Jun 27: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 29: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland

Jun 30: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 03: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Jul 06: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 07: Alges NOS Alive, Portugal

Aug 19: Osaka Maishima Sports Island, Japan

Sep 10: Berlin Lollapalooza, Germany

