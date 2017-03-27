Paul McCartney working on new album

Paul McCartney has revealed he’s currently working on what will be his 17th album.

His last solo release was 2013’s New – with the former Beatles star now reporting that he’s working with Adele producer Greg Kurstin on the project.

He tells BBC 6 Music (via NME): “I’m making a new album which is great fun. I’m in the middle of that. I’m working with a producer I first worked with two years ago on a piece of music I’m doing for an animated film.”

Speaking about Kurstin, who has also worked with artists including Beck, The Flaming Lips and Panic! At The Disco, McCartney adds: “He went on to work with Beck and got Best Album Of The Year with Beck.

“Then he went on to work with Adele and has just got Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, with Adele, of course and just got Producer Of The Year.

“My only worry is, people are going to go, ‘Oh there’s Paul going with the flavour of the month.’”

McCartney released his Flowers In The Dirt reissue last week which featured his work with Elvis Costello from 1989. He’s also planning a three-track cassette of demos to mark this year’s Record Store Day.

He said: “The demos are red hot off the skillet and that’s why we wanted to include them on this boxed set.

“What’s great about these songs is that they’ve just been written, so there’s nothing more hot off the skillet as I say. That was the kind of great instant thing about them.

“I hadn’t listened to them in ages but when I did I knew we had to put them out. We made a little tape of them and sent them to Elvis, who loved them too. We said we should put out an EP or something and now the moment’s finally arrived.”

Further album details will be released in due course.

