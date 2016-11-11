Foo Fighters add further European shows

Foo Fighters have added two further European shows to their schedule next summer.

The band are to appear at Golina’s Open’er Festival in Poland on June 29 and Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival in Spain on July 6.

The news follows their announcement that they’ll perform at Lisbon’s NOS Alive Festival in Portugal on July 7 – which was revealed via an interactive website featuring a night-lit map of Europe and a passport with space for other visas alongside the existing stamps.

The latest addition of two shows points to the possibility of Foo Fighters embarking on a European tour in 2017 – despite the fact that they said they’d take a break following support activities for eighth album Sonic Highways.

Drummer Taylor Hawkins said last year that Grohl had decided the band’s future lay in making concept-heavy albums – even though the mainman had begun to lose interest in the idea.

Grohl said: “The biggest challenge for us now would be to just load into a studio and make an album like any other band.

“I’m almost thinking that’s what we should do – go make a fucking record like everybody else does. At our studio, that we built to make albums in.”

Further tour details will be released in due course.

