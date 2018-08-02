Follow You Me At Six on a rowdy night out in new 3am video

You Me At Six have released a video for their new single 3am.

The song will feature on the band’s upcoming studio album VI, which is set to arrive on October 5 via Underdog Records/AWAL.

The Dan Broadley-directed promo shows frontman Josh Franceschi on a night out and takes the viewer on a three-part journey from Expectation, through Reality and eventually to The Peak.

Franceschi explains: “The idea came from watching The Wolf Of Wall Street. In the film there's a scene where the main protagonist, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, has a split reality when under the influence of what he believes to be true and what is actually true.

“That just resonated with us. I worked quite closely with Dan Broadley as I found myself doing a lot of 'acting' in this video. It was new, and a challenge, but he gave me the confidence to embrace it and also have the freedom to go off script.”

Broadley adds: “I remember really early on in the process, we had this unhinged creative conversation about what we all wanted this video to be and how we wanted to push the boundaries of what people expected of You Me At Six.

“I recalled this amazing scene in The Wolf Of Wall Street where it shows Leo making it back home in his Lamborghini whilst totally off his head on drugs, however it later reveals what really happened... and the journey didn't go as well as he remembered.”

Broadley continues: “I loved that idea and wanted to adapt it to a 'night out' scenario where Josh plays this bouncy alter-ego of himself. I think a highlight was persuading the guys to learn a full dance routine to perform at the climax of the song.”

Earlier this week, You Me At Six added an additional seven shows to their UK winter tour, where they’ll be supported by Marmozets and The Xcerts.

You Me At Six 2018 UK tour

Nov 21: Leeds O2 Academy (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Nov 22: Birmingham O2 Academy

Nov 23: Manchester Victoria Warehouse

Nov 24: Manchester Victoria Warehouse (Playing Take Off Your) Colours

Nov 26: Newcastle O2 Academy (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Nov 27: Glasgow Barrowland

Nov 28: Glasgow Barrowland (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Nov 30: London O2 Academy Brixton

Dec 01: Cardiff University Great Hall

Dec 02: London O2 Academy Brixton (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Dec 03: London O2 Academy Brixton (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Dec 06: Bournemouth, O2 Academy (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Dec 07: Sheffield O2 Academy (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Dec 08: Norwich UEA (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Dec 09: Nottingham Rock City (Playing Take Off Your Colours)