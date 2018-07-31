You Me At Six add dates to UK winter tour

You Me At Six have added an extra seven shows to their upcoming UK winter tour.

The English outfit have added shows in Leeds, Newcastle, London, Bournemouth, Sheffield, Norwich and Nottingham as they prepare to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

They’ll play their debut album Take Off Your Colours in its entirety on select dates, while the other shows will see Josh Franceschi, Max Helyer, Chris Miller, Matt Barnes and Dan Flint play material from their upcoming album VI, which will be released on October 5 via AWAL/Kobalt.

Support on all dates will be provided by Marmozets and The Xcerts.

The band say: “We can't wait to get out on the road in November and play new music from our new album VI live.

"On top of this, we know that Take Off Your Colours has played a huge part in a lot of our fans’ lives and we're looking forward to playing that through in full on the added dates!”

A pre-sale will begin at 9am GMT tomorrow (August 1) while tickets will go on general release at 9am on Friday. Find a full list of tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

You Me At Six 2018 UK tour

Nov 21: Leeds O2 Academy (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Nov 22: Birmingham O2 Academy

Nov 23: Manchester Victoria Warehouse

Nov 24: Manchester Victoria Warehouse (Playing Take Off Your) Colours

Nov 26: Newcastle O2 Academy (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Nov 27: Glasgow Barrowland

Nov 28: Glasgow Barrowland (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Nov 30: London O2 Academy Brixton

Dec 01: Cardiff University Great Hall

Dec 02: London O2 Academy Brixton (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Dec 03: London O2 Academy Brixton (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Dec 06: Bournemouth, O2 Academy (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Dec 07: Sheffield O2 Academy (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Dec 08: Norwich UEA (Playing Take Off Your Colours)

Dec 09: Nottingham Rock City (Playing Take Off Your Colours)