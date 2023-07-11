Focus return to the UK for November live dates

Dutch prog legends Focus have announced that they will return to the UK for more live dates in November.

The band are taking a break from working on their latest studio album, the follow-up to 2021's Completely Focused, to return to the UK, where they last played in June for a new run of Hocus Pocus tour dates.

“Some shocking news!” laughs founder and guiding light Thijs Van Leer. “Focus will be touring the UK in November!!” he laughs and then, with a deep sincerity: “We always feel welcome, here, we always feel AT HOME!!! Thanks."

You can watch a live clip of the band performing their 1971 classic Hocus Pocus below.

Focus 2023 Hocus Pocus tour dates:

Nov 9: Derby Flowerpot

Nov 10: Fletching Trading Boundaries

Nov 11: Great Yarmouth HTRH Festival

Nov 12: London Bush Hall

Nov 14: Chislehurst Beaverwood

Nov 16: Bristol The Fleece

Nov 17: Howden Shire Hall

Nov 18: Tunbridge Wells Forum

Nov 19: Sale Waterside Arts

Nov 21: Blackpool Waterloo Music Bar

Nov 22: Kinross Green Hotel

Nov 23: Galashiels Mac Arts

Nov 24: Troon Winterstorm Concert Hall

Nov 26: Southampton 1865

Get tickets.



