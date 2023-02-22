Focus rechedule UK live dates

Dutch prog legends Focus have reschduled live dates that were postpone back in 2021 when mainman Thijs van Leer contracted Covid during the middle of a run of live shows that were celebrating the band's Focus 50 tour.
Focus had alread been forced to cancel their original 50th anniversary touring plans in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Now the band have rescheduled some of those dates as well as adding some additional dates in April and June 2023 and an appearance at the Alford Rock And Blues Festival in Surrey in July.
Focus Tour Dates April, June & July 2023
Apr 12: Bury The Met
Apr 13: Glasgow The Ferry
Apr 14: Gateshead The Sage
Apr 15: Haslemere Hall
Apr 16: Dover The Booking Hall
Apr 18: Milton Keyens The Stables
Apr 19: Cardiff Earl Haig Club
Apr 20: London Bush Hall
Apr 21: Gloucester The Guildhall
Apr 23: ChichestermAssembly Rooms
Apr 24: Chislehurst Beaverwood
Jun 28: New Brighton The Floral Pavilion
Jun 29: Leeds Brudanell Centre
Jun 30: Tavistock Wharf
Jul 1: Alford Rock And Blues Festival