Focus rechedule UK live dates

Dutch prog legends Focus have reschduled live dates that were postpone back in 2021 when mainman Thijs van Leer contracted Covid during the middle of a run of live shows that were celebrating the band's Focus 50 tour.

Focus had alread been forced to cancel their original 50th anniversary touring plans in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Now the band have rescheduled some of those dates as well as adding some additional dates in April and June 2023 and an appearance at the Alford Rock And Blues Festival in Surrey in July.

Focus Tour Dates April, June & July 2023

Apr 12: Bury The Met

Apr 13: Glasgow The Ferry

Apr 14: Gateshead The Sage

Apr 15: Haslemere Hall

Apr 16: Dover The Booking Hall

Apr 18: Milton Keyens The Stables

Apr 19: Cardiff Earl Haig Club

Apr 20: London Bush Hall

Apr 21: Gloucester The Guildhall

Apr 23: ChichestermAssembly Rooms

Apr 24: Chislehurst Beaverwood

Jun 28: New Brighton The Floral Pavilion

Jun 29: Leeds Brudanell Centre

Jun 30: Tavistock Wharf

Jul 1: Alford Rock And Blues Festival

